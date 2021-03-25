JUST IN: Emabutweni suburb gets borehole

Judge Jarachara, Chronicle Reporter

A UNITED Kingdom (UK) based organisation has come to the rescue of Emabutweni suburb residents who are facing water challenges by drilling a solar powered borehole for them.

The US$4100 project which will ease water challenges for some community members was spearheaded by a UK based Zimbabwean, Mrs Fikelephi Jackson who is the chief executive officer of a charitable organization: ‘Against all Odds Still Standing Charity UK’.

The organization which believes in the principle that women should not engage in prostitution and other degrading practices for survival has also started income generating projects such as sowing, poultry, hair dressing among others for vulnerable women in Emabutweni and Cowdray Park.

In an telephone interview, Mrs Jackson said her background and her knowledge of the plight of women in places like Emabutweni moved her to mobilize resources which saw the borehole being drilled.

She said water is a necessity especially during the lockdown period when movement is restricted and mixing and mingling with people poses a high risk of contracting the virus.

She also said there is a need for society to assist child headed families.

“My background taught me to care for others especially women in need as I grew up seeing my mother struggling to make ends meet. Women are the ones who bore the brunt of fetching water for household chores and even to fend for the family. In Emabutweni the community has more than 10 OOO residents where a room provides shelter to seven or more people. The area had no borehole, whenever they needed water they used to go to neighboring suburbs. The initiative will not end here in Bulawayo but will be taken to places like Esigodini, Nkayi among other places,” she said.

The councilor for ward 13, cllr Frank Javangwe expressed his gratitude to the organization saying for many years the ward has had water challenges especially during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

” We are grateful to Mrs Jackson and the organisation as the people of Emabutweni for donating the borehole.

“For many years and at a time when all other suburbs have received boreholes to supplement council water, Emabutweni had none, but thanks to the donors who spared a thought for us and brought us this wonderful gift. She did a great job serving the people. We are thankful,” he said.

A local resident Ms Nokuthula Ngwenya said she was happy to have a borehole nearby.

“This organisation is God sent, it came at a time when our identity as people was lost. We live in over populated homes where we have more than 20 people at a home and we will be using the same toilet and bathroom. So, the situation without reliable water was just a time bomb in as far as disease outbreaks are concerned. We now see ourselves as human beings. We can now get water at our own will and at any time. Thanks to Mrs Jackson and those behind the initiative. God bless you.” she said.

