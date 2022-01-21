JUST IN: Entries for 8th edition of AMVCAs extended

Showbiz Reporter

The deadline for the submission of entries for the eighth Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards has been extended to January 28, 2022.

Africa Magic and MultiChoice are calling on all film and television industry participants and stakeholders across the continent to take part in the celebration of the African film and TV industry by submitting their works.

Films made-for-television movies or television series are eligible for entry to the AMVCAs if they were broadcast, publicly screened or exhibited from December 1, 2019, to November 30 2021. Films made-for-television movies or television series previously entered into or nominated for an award, or awarded a prize in another film and television competition, also are eligible to be entered.

The AMVCAs this year will feature a new category – Best Online Social Content Creator – in recognition of the growing acceptance of content creators across Africa. For this, creators are to submit their best short-form content that has been publicly broadcast on social media or viewed between December 1, 2019, and November 30, 2021.

Returning to this year’s edition is the Best Africa Magic Drama Series and Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series categories. Over the years, Africa Magic has churned out hit drama series that have become family favourites across the continent, reinforcing Africa Magic’s position as the home of quality African entertainment.