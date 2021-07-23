JUST IN: Evans Rusike set to complete move to Sekhukhune United

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

REPORTS from South Africa indicate that Warriors striker Evans Rusike is set join Sekhukhune United.

According to Daily Sun, Rusike will join Sekhukhune on a free transfer after his contract with SuperSport United was not renewed.

At Sekhukhune, he will join fellow Zimbabweans Tapuwa Kapini, who is the captain at the club, Walter Musona and another new arrival Talent Chawapiwa.

Rusike joined Supersport United in January 2018 from Maritzburg on a three-year contract.

The forward, who competed in the Africa Cup of Nations finals twice, has also lost his place in the national team due to a recurring injury.

During his time at SuperSport, Rusike scored nine goals and made 10 assists from 81 appearances in all competitions. This is a far cry to the 20 goals he scored in his two-and-a-half seasons at Maritzburg.