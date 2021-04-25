JUST IN: Ex Chronicle Sports Editor dies

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

VETERAN journalist and former Chronicle Sports Editor Innocent Kurwa (63) died last night after his car was involved in a head on collision with another vehicle, which encroached onto his lane along Leopold Takawira Avenue in Bulawayo.

The accident occurred shortly after 11PM near Ascot Shopping Centre.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the Incident.

He said they have opened a docket of culpable homicide charges against the driver of the offending car.

“Two cars, a Nissan Almera and Jaguar were involved in a head on collision along Leopold Takawira Avenue near Ascot Shopping Centre on Saturday at around 11.30 PM. The driver of the Nissan Almera died on spot after he was trapped in the wreckage while the other motorists sustained injuries and was rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH),” he said.

“The deceased is Innocent Kurwa (63) of Sunninghill suburb in Bulawayo.”

Insp Ncube said Kurwa was coming from the city centre while the driver of the Jaguar, who was coming from the opposite direction encroached onto the lane of oncoming traffic resulting in a head on collision.

He said the driver of the offending vehicle is now being charged with culpable homicide.

“The driver of the Jaguar was speeding and failed to control his car resulting in him encroaching onto the lane of oncoming traffic resulting in a head on. He is being charged for culpable homicide,” said Insp Ncube.

