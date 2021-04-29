JUST IN: Exclusion from shows pushes BleckHit to create own music genre

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

BEING left out in local gigs despite topping charts on local radio stations like Skyz Metro FM has pushed Cowdray Park musician, BleckHit to come up with his own music genre which he has named Qiniso Rap.

Having been in the music industry since 2009, the kasi rapper feels he has been shadowed to greatness through exclusion at big gigs.

The 30-year-old musician, born Mninikhaya Lunga, said he has blended his music enthused by the phrase “to vibe the crowd is to be a legend not just a celebrity.”

“Qiniso Rap is my own kind of rap and this movement is all about being real, reviving the true sense of hip-hop, being outspoken and offering positive advice. This genre came about due to a lot of factors.

“At some point, I was topping chats, but when shows popped up, you’d find yourself not being invited and you’d automatically see that kupikwana ngokuthi ubani wazi ubani (selection is through mutual relationships) and that’s why I took a new twist on music so as to get honest with my thoughts,” said Bleckhit.

Bleckhit has over the years grown his brand to the neighbouring countries where radio stations like Trans Africa in South Africa play his music.

He has one album titled The Advocate which he released last year and is currently working on a single titled Loveable which is being produced by Alie Keys from Cassper’s Family Tree and is set to be out by end of June. – @mthabisi_mthire