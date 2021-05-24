JUST IN: Eziko Theatre Laboratory makes comeback

24 May, 2021 - 14:05 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Eziko Theatre Laboratory makes comeback Eziko Theatre Laboratory attendees

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent 

ARTS outfit, Victory Siyanqoba, through their Eziko Theatre Laboratory, a fete aimed at promoting young artistes, this past weekend, resuscitated arts in the city by holding their first event of the year.

Eziko Theatre Laboratory perfomance

The show that was held at Nkulumane Hall koSokusile on Friday showed the need to ease the ban of arts gatherings as young artistes were itching to make their talent known.

Eziko Theatre Laboratory perfomance

The show was highly engaging as attendees had a chance to lend some advice to the young artistes who took turns on the stage.

Eziko Theatre Laboratory perfomance

From hip hop, to house, Amapiano, dance and poetry, artistes showcased their diverse talents. Some of the major highlights were performances by young musician Skul Kid, Victory Siyanqoba, Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble, poets Spanchi Omnyama and Thaluso Da Poet.

Eziko Theatre Laboratory perfomance

Speaking after the show, Victory Siyanqoba director, Desire Moyoxide said: “The success of the event is testimony that artistes are ready to work. At the show, we exhibited our creative proficiency in hosting and managing our own spaces for arts. We observed all Covid-19 protocols from sanitisation, temperature checking, social distancing and masking up.

Eziko Theatre Laboratory perfomance

“Apart from being a theatre group, we’re an arts institution that has set the trend in solidifying universal calls for the combat against social ills and coronavirus is one of them. Poverty has crept in and cocooned our youth in the arts thus the Eziko Theatre Laboratory session last Friday, was a bold statement to call for the opening of the arts sector in order to amplify the universal voices,” said Moyoxide.

Eziko Theatre Laboratory perfomance

– @mthabisi_mthire

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting