JUST IN: Eziko Theatre Laboratory makes comeback

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ARTS outfit, Victory Siyanqoba, through their Eziko Theatre Laboratory, a fete aimed at promoting young artistes, this past weekend, resuscitated arts in the city by holding their first event of the year.

The show that was held at Nkulumane Hall koSokusile on Friday showed the need to ease the ban of arts gatherings as young artistes were itching to make their talent known.

The show was highly engaging as attendees had a chance to lend some advice to the young artistes who took turns on the stage.

From hip hop, to house, Amapiano, dance and poetry, artistes showcased their diverse talents. Some of the major highlights were performances by young musician Skul Kid, Victory Siyanqoba, Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble, poets Spanchi Omnyama and Thaluso Da Poet.

Speaking after the show, Victory Siyanqoba director, Desire Moyoxide said: “The success of the event is testimony that artistes are ready to work. At the show, we exhibited our creative proficiency in hosting and managing our own spaces for arts. We observed all Covid-19 protocols from sanitisation, temperature checking, social distancing and masking up.

“Apart from being a theatre group, we’re an arts institution that has set the trend in solidifying universal calls for the combat against social ills and coronavirus is one of them. Poverty has crept in and cocooned our youth in the arts thus the Eziko Theatre Laboratory session last Friday, was a bold statement to call for the opening of the arts sector in order to amplify the universal voices,” said Moyoxide.

– @mthabisi_mthire