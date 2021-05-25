JUST IN: Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble works on new play, Hope

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

EZIMNYAMA Dance Ensemble have penned a contemporary dance production titled Hope which is set to be launched on their various social media platforms next month.

The production seeks to give hope to the masses that the pandemic will pass or ease, and the public will return to their past way of life.

The dance group director Phibion Ncube said: “The production comes after coronavirus has devastated the world over as it has brought some terrible sufferings towards the human kind where a lot of people have lost their lives, jobs and this has forced people to adjust to the new and unpredictable normalcy.

“As an ensemble we have come up with this type of a play to uplift the spirit of humankind and give hope to the people that the pandemic will come to an end and our lives will go back to normalcy. It can take a lot of time but eventually it will pass and thus we all need to have hope with the rollout and distributions of vaccines as we are now certain that if we work together coronavirus will be defeated.”

Ncube said what makes this play outstanding is that they have decided to let the dance narrate itself.

“The story is being told by dance. Most people are used to acting and dialogue, but this time dance is narrating itself. It’s a contemporary dance play, a style of expressive dance that combines elements of several dance genres including modern, jazz, lyrical and classical ballet.

“We have discovered that dance is unlimited. We therefore adopted this unique style of dance and it’s amazing and refreshing,” said Ncube.

