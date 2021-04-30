JUST IN: Fake stamps, Covid-19 certificates masterminds, trial date set

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE trial of two men accused of using fake immigration stamps to clear travellers into Zimbabwe and South Africa has been set for next Tuesday.

Farai Moyana (42) and Trymore Mhlanga (30) all of Dulivhadzimu suburb are also accused of processing fake Covid19 clearance certificates for people travelling between the two countries.

The two men were arrested on 5 April by a security team comprising the police and immigration officers as they went about their illegal business in the border town.

Moyana and Mhlanga have been charged with violating sections of the Immigration Act and the Criminal Law, Codification and Reform Act respectively.

Beitbridge Magistrate Ms Annia Chimweta remanded each accused person out of custody at $20 000 bail pending trial.

Prosecuting, Ms Fezile Mpofu said on April 5 at around 11am, immigration officials from the Compliance and Enforcement Section at Beitbridge Border Post received a tip-off that the duo was running an illegal immigration office in the town.

The officials teamed up with the police and raided the duo at the house and they recovered two fake MEDLABS Covid19 clearance certificates which had been processed for Kizito and Patience Mupodori.

She said the team also found the two in possession of one fake Zimbabwean Immigration date stamp, one fake South African immigration stamp, a canon printer, a Toshiba laptop, stapler, 16 gig memory card and Toshiba laptop they were using to run their operations.

The prosecutor said the items were, in turn, confiscated together with four Zimbabwean passports belonging to Gerald Takudzwa, Ronald Tanaka, Junior Kudzai, and Nomsa Ndlovu.

The passports were pending clearance by the duo.

The matter comes a few weeks when another fake stamps mastermind Thomas Chidza was fined $100 000 for a similar offence.

Chidza was found in possession of two fake Zimbabwean immigration and three South African immigration stamps and seven Zimbabwean passports which he da been processing.

In 2017, a 29-year-old Zimbabwean man, Duncan Danda was jailed for 6 years by a Musina (South Africa) magistrate for opening an illegal office at that country’s component of the border.

He was arrested at his base within the border taxi rank by the specialized crime unit, The Hawks and was convicted on two counts of contravening a section of the Immigration act.

In the first count, Danda was sentenced to 6 years imprisonment which was set aside for five years, and he was fined R10 000 for the second count.

@tupeyo