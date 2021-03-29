JUST IN: FAO warns African states over avian influenza

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has warned African countries of a highly pathogenic avian influenza following a spike in reports of detections of the bird flu in wild birds across Europe.

The multi-lateral agricultural organisation said the disease has spread in Western Europe in countries such as Netherlands, Germany, and the United Kingdom leading to over 70 notified cases, especially in wild bird populations but also affecting commercial poultry including some broiler breeder farms.

“FAO recommends countries in Africa to be on alert for incursion of H5 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), following increasing reports from European countries of detections in wild birds over the past week.

“Countries and farms should have in place enhanced measures for prevention, early detection and diagnosis, and for outbreak response,” it said in a statement.

“Moreover, it is likely that the virus has already arrived in parts of West and North Africa but remained undetected so far,” it said.

