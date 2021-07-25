JUST IN: Farmer loses greenhouse to a veld fire

Michelle Nyanzira, Chronicle Reporter

A 51-YEAR-OLD farmer from Bulawayo lost part of his greenhouse, 124 tomato and bell peppers plants to a veld fire.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the fire incident occurred last Tuesday in Waterford suburb.

“The fire reportedly burnt greenhouse material measuring 50 meters and tomato plants with a total value of US$180,” he said.

Insp Ncube said the fire started at a bushy area behind the complainant’s house.

The farmer, who asked not to be named, called the fire brigade to out the fire.

Insp Ncube said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

“We would like to discourage members of the public from negligently causing veld fires to avoid such incidents. Fire can become hazardous to surrounding infrastructure as it destroys homes. People may die and it also pollutes the air, which is harmful to human health,” said Insp Ncube.

He said burning of vegetation in field preparation is also one of the major causes of veld fires and has negative effects. This year there is thick vegetation owing to the heavy rains the country received hence members of the public should do everything possible to prevent veld fires.

