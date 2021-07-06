JUST IN: Fastjet partners Simbisa Brands, CBZ

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

LOW-COST airline, Fastjet, has sealed a partnership with fast-food chain operator, Simbisa Brands, to facilitate ease of doing bookings for travellers.

The deal will see tickets being sold at Simbisa’s outlets countrywide, and comes shortly after a similar deal with CBZ.

Fastjet, arguably one of the most efficient airlines servicing local and regional routes, has recently been on a drive to enhance customer experience through improved service.

The payment channel in the partnership with CBZ allows Fastjet customers to make booking payments conveniently at any of the bank’s branches in Zimbabwe.

In a statement, Fastjet said: “We are adding more choice to the Fastjet flight booking cycle. Our objective is to provide our customers with convenient payment options to secure their Fastjet flight bookings”.

Fastjet said Simbisa’s wide restaurant network makes them well-positioned to reach various customer segments across Zimbabwe.

A Simbisa official said: “We are pleased to be working with Fastjet and launching this payment channel through our Chicken Inn counters. This added service provides convenience to our valued customers”.

Fastjet is a multi-award-winning African value airline that began flight operations in 2012. It connects the three major cities in Zimbabwe by flying between Harare and Victoria Falls and Harare and Bulawayo.

Internationally the airline offers flights from Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls to Johannesburg in South Africa. Yesterday the airline started double daily flight between Bulawayo and Johannesburg.

Since commencing operations Fastjet has flown over 3.5 million passengers and has established itself as a punctual and reliable airline with a range of value-added products and services.

[email protected]