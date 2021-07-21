JUST IN: Father and son arrested for poaching

Some of the carcasses and wire snares recovered in Hwange

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A HWANGE man and his son have been arrested for poaching after they were allegedly caught trapping animals and birds at the edge of Hwange National Park.

Smart Shoko (48) and Ferdinand Shoko (26) both of Number F98 Madumabisa were found in possession of four impala carcasses, a baboon carcass and 79 fowl birds when they were ambushed by an anti-poaching unit in Bumbusi area outside Hwange town on Tuesday.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the duo’s arrest.

The two are expected to appear in court for trapping animals using wire snares.

“On 19 July 20921, at around 9am the informants were deployed around Bumbusi area on an anti-poaching patrol and they came across 52 wire snares set in the bush and four fresh impala skins,” said Insp Banda.

He said the anti-poaching unit which comprised rangers and scouts laid ambush waiting for the owners of the wire snares.

On Tuesday morning at around 8am the two accused arrived at the scene.

They were immediately apprehended by the anti-poaching unit.

The duo led the scouts to a place where they had set up a base where four impala carcasses, 79 fowl birds, one baboon carcass, 80 wire snares an axe and two knives were recovered.

The total value of slaughtered animals is US$14 700.

