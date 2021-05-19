JUST IN: Father, daughter steal from good Samaritan relative

Midlands Bureau Chief

A 15-YEAR-OLD Shurugwi girl and her father (41) have been arrested for allegedly stealing US$12 500 and RTGS14 000 from their relative who was looking after the girl.

The girl discovered that her relative- a business woman from Shurugwi- was keeping large amounts of money in her house and allegedly tipped her father.

Taking advantage of the businesswoman’s absence, the father broke down the bedroom door, ransacked the room and allegedly stole $12 500 and RTGS 14 000.

The father was allegedly arrested at his hideout in Epworth.

This was heard during the appearance of the girl (name withheld to protect her identify) and her father Moses Munikwa before Shurugwi Magistrate Mr Percy Mukumba facing a charge of theft and unlawful entry.

The duo was not asked to plead.

The girl was remanded out of custody while her father was remanded in custody to June 4.

The court heard that the complainant Mrs Elizabeth Nkala (72) is a business woman in Shurugwi.

She runs a number of businesses and has buildings that she rents out.

The heard that she was staying with accused’s daughter including paying her fees at Booms College in Shurugwi.

The State alleges that the girl realised that Nkala kept a lot of money in the house and she told her father about this and the two connived to steal it.

From February 2021 up to end of March 2021 the complainant collected rentals from her shops and kept in different places in her house.

On April 4, 2021 at about 930am when the complainant and the girl left the house for church, the father is said to have been left hiding under some steps inside the house by her daughter.

After church the complainant got home first as the girl remained in town looking for bread and on getting there discovered that her bedroom was upside down with the key lock broken.

She realised that US$12 500 and RTGS$14 000 RTGS which was in a purse was missing.

Her son Maxwell reported the case to Police and investigations led to Munikwa’s arrest.