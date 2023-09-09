Just In.. FC Herentals supporter dies as bus crashes on way to Kariba FC match
Online writer
Herentals supporters bus involved in an accident on their way to Kariba where their team is supposed to play ZPC Kariba
One supporter died on the spot
More to follow…
