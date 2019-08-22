JUST IN: FC Platinum arrive in Byo

JUST IN: FC Platinum arrive in Byo

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Total Caf Champions League representatives FC Platinum have arrived in Bulawayo ahead of their crucial preliminary round second leg tie against Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

The first leg ended in a nil all stalemate and the Zimbabwean champions must  conjure  an outright win against the Callisto Pasuwa coached Malawian giants, who left Blantyre by road on Wednesday.

Any other result other than a win for Pure Platinum Play will see them bow out of the tournament but having tasted the bitterness and sweetness of group stages participation in the last version of the tourney, Norman Mapeza’s boys will not be entertaining the idea of being knocked out.

The Zvishavane based platinum miners have also mastered the art of grinding a result when least expected.

 

