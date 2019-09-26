JUST IN: FC Platinum arrive in Mozambique

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Beira, Mozambique

FC Platinum touched down at Beira International Airport in Mozambique at exactly 947am ahead of their Total Caf Champions League second leg match against UD Songo on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean champions carry a 1-0 lead from the first leg which was played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo two weeks ago.

After landing from their chartered flight, the team went through immigration formalities which last for about 30 minutes before being driven away to their hotel, a few kilometres from the airport.

“We will have a loosening session after settling down and having lunch,” said interim coach Lizwe Sweswe.

Pure Platinum Play need to avoid a two goal defeat for them to go straight into the group stages of the tournament but a chat with some of the players presented a team confident of even getting a straight win here, come Saturday.