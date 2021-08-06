JUST IN: FC Platinum, Real Betis partnership sealed

Done deal FC Platinum president Fabian Mashingaidze (second from right) and Real Betis business manager hold an FC Platinum jersey soon after the two teams entered into a partnership in Spain today.

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Reigning Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum are now an official associate partner with Spanish La Liga giants Real Betis after the two sides put pen to paper in their partnership.

The partnership comes with a massive and practical exchange program that will see both teams visit respective onsite trainings, and administration work with the goal of elevating the professional running of football at globally competitive standards.

“FC Platinum is pleased to announce a partnership agreement with Real Betis Balompié, making FC Platinum an official Associate Partner of Real Betis. Our areas of collaboration with Real Betis include strategic planning, the business of football, digital transformation, and innovation as well as rationalising football post-Covid,” club spokesperson Chido Chizondo said in a statement.

Pure Platinum Play president, Fabian Mashingaidze, speaking from Seville, Spain said they were in high spirits and felt honoured to have entered into a partnership with Real Betis.

“We realise that we can’t reinvent the wheel, it is better to learn from those who have done it before and we think the model that Real Betis is showing is something that we can copy, replicate and adapt it to our situation,” said Mashingaidze.

Established in 1995, F.C. Platinum have become one of Zimbabwe’s most successful football teams with three consecutive Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (ZPSL) championship titles, four CAF Champions League qualifications and two appearances in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Mashingaidze said it was high time that the Zimbabwean football landscape began building brand equity so that the misconception that football in Zimbabwe is purely entertainment changes.

“Trophies are good yes! But we need to now speak off the pitch and start speaking of the actual business off football. Partnerships of this nature are the blueprint for the future of football in Zimbabwe, we need to emulate and improve. Admittedly we have to put in the hours to prove our mettle on the regional platform but we have always believed in each and every step we have taken. Our African Dream is alive and our future begins now,” said the president.

Real Betis general business director Ramon Alarcon said Real Betis shares different things with the Zimbabwean champions which include the industrial aspect like football as well as the team colours which are green and white.

“But what is more important is that we share the vision, both of us believe that our industry is not only the sport area, it is important that our industry is a business and there are many different areas that we develop such as digital transformation, fan engagement all of that. We have to do that every single day of the year and this is what FC Platinum is willing to do with us, they have asked us to help them, walk together and explain how to develop all these important dynamics,” said Alarcon.