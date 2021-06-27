JUST IN: FC Platinum set to invade market ahead of Champions League journey

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe’s Caf Champions League representatives FC Platinum will be invading the players’ transfer market to bolster its squad ahead of the 2021/22 Champions League season that kicks off in September.

The 2021/22 Champions League season will kick-off on September 10, 2021, with the first round of preliminaries and group stages starting in February 2022.

Pure Platinum Play were handpicked by Zifa to represent the country by virtue of them having won the last league campaign in 2019 since there was no football last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic that triggered a lockdown.

Caf has allowed clubs to register 40 players, up from the previous 30.

“Caf has extended the five substitutions per rule for the 2021/22 inter-club season. Accordingly, each club will be allowed to register 40 players instead of the regulatory 30. Nine substitutes will be allowed on the bench instead of the regular seven. The registration of players on the Caf CMS has been extended to 15 August 2021,” said Caf in a statement.

At the moment, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has 25 senior and one junior player. If he is to fill the full slot, the club has to recruit a massive 14 new faces.

“The coaches are looking into that (addition of new players) and we await their input,” said FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo.