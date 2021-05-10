JUST IN: Few female match commissioners worries referees committee

Group picture of match commissioners who attended the weekend course in Bulawayo that was facilitated by renowned referees trainer Felix Tangawarima

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Referees Committee (ZRC) has challenged female referees that retire to consider being match commissioners to boost the number females in that role.

There were only three female match commissioners, Rusina Kuda Majo, an ex-Fifa referee who retired three years ago, Lucky Ngwenya and Faith Mutumwa, that attended a two-day match assessors’ training in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The trio, alongside experienced assessor and Fifa instructor Sabelo Sibindi, who didn’t attend the course, are the only females on the list of elite match commissioners qualified to assess Premiership matches.

Majo, Ngwenya and Mutumwa were part of 30 assessors that attended a two-day match commissioners’ seminar organised by the Zimbabwe Referees Committee (ZRC) and facilitated by renowned Fifa instructor Felix Tangawarima.

They shared the class with new entrants, former Fifa panel referee Tapfumaneyi Mutengwa and ex-Zifa panel referee Bongani Gadzikwa as well as old guards Wilfred Mukuna, Tendai Bwanya, John Madziva, Kenny Marange, David Sibanda, Warren Phiri, Mlindi Ndebele and Zifa Matabeleland North chairman Dennis Tshuma, who is also a member of ZRC.

ZRC chairman Bryton Malandule said they wish to have more women taking up active roles as match commissioners.

“The number of women match commissioners is low and we’re trying to recruit new females. In Division One we have the likes of Samu Silengane, Evelyn Rimai and Jenifer Ncube. We continue to encourage and call for female referees that retire to consider taking up roles as match commissioners and assessors,” said Malandule.

Last week, three female referees, Grace Gimo, who handled the Dynamos and Highlanders Independence Cup final, Sibonokuhle Sibanda and Christine Mpanza passed the men’s fitness test, qualifying them to handle Premiership games.

ZRC in line with Fifa’s quest to have more female officials has been focusing on the development of women referees, with a sizable number officiating in the lower divisions. – @ZililoR