JUST IN: Fifa launches #ReachOut campaign to help tackle mental illness

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

MORE than a decade after the tragic suicide death of Germany international goalkeeper Robert Enke after suffering mental health problems, Fifa this week launched the #ReachOut campaign aimed at raising mental health awareness and encourage people to seek help.

Enke threw himself in front of a moving train on November 10, 2009, and it later emerged that the 32-year-old, who was capped eight times for his country, had undergone several rounds of psychiatric treatment for depression since 2003.

In a suicide note he left behind, Enke, who played for Borussia Monchengladbach, Benfica, Barcelona and Fenerbahce during his career, asked his family and doctors to forgive him.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said the #ReachOut campaign is important in raising awareness about mental health conditions and encouraging a conversation which could save a life.

â€œIn Fifaâ€™s Vision 2020-2023, we pledge our commitment to make football work for society, and I thank the players and Ms Enke (Teresa, Robert’s widow), who have contributed to this important initiative. Depression and anxiety affect rising numbers of people worldwide, and young people are among the most vulnerable.

â€œHaving a conversation with family, friends or a healthcare professional can be key. Fifa is proud to launch this campaign, supported by the World Health Organisation, to encourage people to #ReachOut,” said Infantino.

During the #ReachOut campaign launch, Teresa, who set up the Robert Enke Foundation in 2010 said: “Depression is a disease, not a weakness.”