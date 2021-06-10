JUST IN: Fine artiste CazyArts dreams big

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO-based young fine artiste Famous Calton Munemo aka CayzArts wants to live true to his first name of being popular in the creative sector through his passion for fine art.

CayzArts ventured professionally into fine arts in 2019 after some years of just doing it for fun and has declared the year 2021 as a year for him to break through.

This, he wants to do it through producing fine drawings of celebrities and national leaders as seen with his intriguing recent work of Khulumani FM presenter Cde Phil and of upcoming afro-fusion singer Carol Sibanda who happens to be his sister.

CazyArts said: “I sat down one day and thought I was being selfish for not making my art known as I could make people smile at the creation of my hands. I have a vision of bringing warmth and happiness into people’s hearts through visual arts and also creating family souvenirs.

“I have not made any portraits of big artistes but that is currently on the pipeline as I spread my wings further.”

20-year-old CazyArts said over the past two years in the industry he has been focusing on “small works just for people around me and their appreciation has shown me that I need to go big and take hold of the city’s fine art industry.” [email protected]_mthire