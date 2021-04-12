JUST IN: First Capital Bank disrupts digital banking through multiple innovations

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

FIRST Capital Bank says it has introduced two enhanced digital capabilities that will positively reshape its customer’s online banking digital experience.

In a statement, the financial institution said to create an easier customer service journey, they have launched Alisa, their WhatsApp Banking Chatbot.

Speaking on the launch of Alisa WhatsApp Banking Chatbot recently, the institution’s managing director, Mr Ciaran McSharry said they were channelling their maximum efforts to not only align and customise service offering to the changing consumer needs but also to anticipate clients’ future needs and make banking an enjoyable and relevant experience.

“Our mandate is to provide convenience, flexibility and service excellence to our customers and clients across the globe at every opportunity’.

“Secondly, in efforts to bring additional value to their patrons and address the issue of banking ancillary costs in the prevailing environment,” he said. – @okazunga

