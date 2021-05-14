JUST IN: Fisherman survives crocodile attack

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A fisherman in his early 20s is lucky to be alive after he was attacked by a crocodile in Tongwe Dam some 60km northwest of Beitbridge town on Monday morning.

The man was rescued by fellow fishermen who took him to Tongwe Clinic where he was further referred to Beitbridge District Hospital.

The District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Lenos Samhere said the fisherman suffered severe injuries on both legs.

“We have just come out of the theatre to check on his wounds which are severe. We have admitted him at the hospital where we will continue to closely monitor his condition,” said Dr Samhere.

Recently, an unidentified border jumper was attacked and killed by a hippopotamus on a footpath leading to the Limpopo River.

The incident occurred some 500metres on the eastern side of the border post.

It is reported that the man believed to be between 30 and 40 years was killed near the Beitbridge Municipality’s sewer ponds.

His body was discovered by a council employee who then made a report to the police.

The badly body was found suspended on the sewer ponds’ fence and it is believed he died while fleeing from the marauding hippo. @tupeyo