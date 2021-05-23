JUST IN: Five men arrested for murder

Judge Jarachara, Chronicle Reporter

FIVE men from Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo have been arrested for allegedly beating a man to death after accusing him of unlawful entry at a house in the suburb.

Melusi Ncube (31), Luckson Mnsaka (23), Edwin Maphosa (22), Ayanda Ndlovu (26), Fungai Guduza (23), all of Nkulumane suburb, Bulawayo were arrested for allegedly killing a 29-year-old man who was reportedly drunk.

Bulawayo province police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident which occurred on Friday in the suburb.

He said the gang assaulted the yet to be identified victim with a tyre rubber, sticks and a piece of hose pipe all over the body.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of murder where five people from Nkulumane suburb ganged up and beat up the now deceased 26-year-old man from the same suburb accusing him of unlawful entry.” he said

Insp Ncube said preliminary investigations indicate the victim was drunk at the time he was assaulted.

“After assaulting him, the owner of the house in the company of one of the accused persons Fungai Guduza, later escorted the now deceased to ZRP Nkulumane and made a report of criminal trespassing and surrendered him to the police. It was learnt he had been drinking hot stuff. He appeared drunk and had breathing difficulties,” said the spokesperson.

He said an ambulance was summoned to ferry him to the hospital but he passed on before reaching the hospital.

“The scene was attended to by the police. Upon examining the body of the now deceased, it was discovered that he had sustained some bruises on his chest and back,” said Insp Ncube.

Investigations were carried out leading to the arrest of accused persons where one piece of hose pipe and a tyre rubber were recovered at the scene.

He said: “The accused persons were detained at ZRP Nkulumane. The body was conveyed to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for post-mortem.”

Meanwhile, the police arrested Xolani Tshuma (19) years and Magama Clifford, (29) all of Pelandaba, Bulawayo over an attempted murder which occurred along Lobengula Street and 6th Avenue in Bulawayo on Friday.

Insp Ncube said on Friday at around 6:50 pm, the accused persons and the complainant had a misunderstanding which resulted into a fight over an undisclosed issue in front of TM Egodini located along Lobengula street between 6th Avenue and Leopold Takawira Street, Bulawayo.

“The accused person Xolani Tshuma hit the complainant with fists on the face and the complainant fought back. Magama picked up a brick and hit the complainant on the head and the complainant fell down. The two accused persons assaulted the complainant all over the body using fists until he became unconscious and they ran away,” he said.

Insp Ncube said with the help of passersby, the police managed to arrest the accused persons who are helping the police with investigations.

Insp Ncube urged members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands. He said community members must surrender suspects to the police upon apprehending them.

“Police in Bulawayo are appealing to members of the public to desist from violence which can lead to loss of life. It is pointless to pick a mere argument and start fighting instead of concentrating on better things. It is worrying that most young persons are intolerant and that alone taints the image of the community,” said Insp Ncube.

