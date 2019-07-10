JUST IN: Five men attack miner and leave him for dead

Sharon Buwerimwe, Chronicle Reporter

FIVE men allegedly attacked a miner at Hope Fountain with knobkerries, bricks and axes leaving him for dead.

Shadreck Ncube (32) and Zvataida Zhou (38) and three who are still at large intended to steal a carbon capture machine and allegedly attacked Mr Ben Dube (28) who was on duty at Carrymine in Hope Fountain, on the outskirts of Bulawayo.

Ncube and Zhou pleaded not guilty to attempted murder before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi.

More to follow