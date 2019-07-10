JUST IN: Five men attack miner and leave him for dead

10 Jul, 2019 - 15:07 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Five men attack miner and leave him for dead

The Chronicle

Sharon Buwerimwe, Chronicle Reporter

FIVE men allegedly attacked a miner at Hope Fountain with knobkerries, bricks and axes leaving him for dead.

Shadreck Ncube (32) and Zvataida Zhou (38) and three who are still at large intended to steal a carbon capture machine and allegedly attacked Mr Ben Dube (28) who was on duty at Carrymine in Hope Fountain, on the outskirts of Bulawayo.

Ncube and Zhou pleaded not guilty to attempted murder before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi.

More to follow

Share This:

More Stories:

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting