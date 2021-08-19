JUST IN: Five men on the run after untying TV set from vehicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

FIVE men are on the run after successfully untying a new TV set from a vehicle in Bulawayo on Wednesday afternoon before speeding off in a Honda Fit.

The complainant from Inyathi shot at the thieves but missed as they sped away with a JVC 55-inch television set which he had just purchased.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident yesterday urging residents to desist from crime as they are at risk of losing lives.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of theft and a shooting incident which occurred along Jason Moyo Street between 7th and 10th Avenue in Bulawayo. The complainant is a male adult aged 55 years of Gratham Farm, Turkmine Inyathi, Matebeleland North and the accused persons are five unknown male adults,” he said.

“On 18 august 2021 around 1400 hours, the complainant collected his Television set and tied it in the load box of his vehicle. He proceeded to park his vehicle between Robert Mugabe Way and George Silundika Street along 10th avenue in Bulawayo as he wanted to get into a food outlet,” he said.

Insp Ncube said: “He disembarked from his motor vehicle and left his wife alone in the motor vehicle. After a few minutes, whilst in the food outlet, the complainant saw a group of five men untying his television set. His wife, tried in vain to alert passers-by.”

He said the suspects loaded the Television set into an unregistered silver Honda fit which they used as their getaway car.

“The complainant managed to arrive at the scene before the accused person had left. Upon arrival from a distance of approximately four meters the complainant pointed his pistol towards the accused persons’ silver Honda fit. The complainant then fired one round directly towards the accused person’s getaway car after realizing that the accused persons were not coming out of their car.”

Insp Ncube said the getaway car sped off towards the southern direction and the complainant then proceeded to Bulawayo Central Police Station to file a report.

“Total value stolen is US$900 and nothing was recovered and no spent cartridges were recovered and no injuries were reported. Police are warning criminals that crime does not pay; some property owners are armed and just like in this case the Honda fit criminals could have lost their lives because of a television set.”

@thamamoe