JUST IN: Five more Covid-19 deaths recorded

Rufaro Winter, Chronicle Reporter

THE country recorded five more Covid-19 related deaths and 48 new cases on Saturday.

Harare and Midlands province each recorded two deaths while Bulawayo recorded one death.

36 359 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far.

The 48 new cases include 28 local transmissions and 20 returnees from South Africa.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the highest number of 21 cases were recorded in Matabeleland South followed by Midlands with nine cases.

Harare and Mashonaland central had three cases each while Masvingo recorded six cases.

Manicaland, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West and Matabeleland North did not record any cases.

“As of March 13 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 36 471 confirmed cases, 34 011 recoveries and 1 5 01 deaths. Fifteen new recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 93,3 percent and active cases go up to 959 today,” he said.

So far, Bulawayo province has recorded 5 351 cases, 5 098 recoveries, 45 active cases and 208 deaths.