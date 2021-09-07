JUST IN: Five pupils test positive for Covid-19 at Tongwe High

07 Sep, 2021 - 12:09 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Five pupils test positive for Covid-19 at Tongwe High

The Chronicle

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Health Authorities in Beitbridge have sent a Rapid Response Team (RRT) to assess the situation at Tongwe High School in Ward 4, where five pupils tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

District Medical Officer Dr Lenos Samhere said they have started contact tracing and testing.

He said the learners exhibited Covid-19 symptoms on opening day.

“Our RRT is busy on the ground with contact tracing and testing. We will know about the extent of the impact at a later stage,” he said.

“The findings on the ground will help us on the way forward. For now those infected have been put into isolation”.

According to the latest Ministry of Health Child Care report, 78 new cases were recorded in Beitbridge district between August 21 and August 27.

In the week under review, the area had recorded 1863 cases, 31 local deaths and 20 109 people had received the first covid19 vaccinations dose.

A further 11 504 had had the second dose.

@tupeyo

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting