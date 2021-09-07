JUST IN: Five pupils test positive for Covid-19 at Tongwe High

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Health Authorities in Beitbridge have sent a Rapid Response Team (RRT) to assess the situation at Tongwe High School in Ward 4, where five pupils tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

District Medical Officer Dr Lenos Samhere said they have started contact tracing and testing.

He said the learners exhibited Covid-19 symptoms on opening day.

“Our RRT is busy on the ground with contact tracing and testing. We will know about the extent of the impact at a later stage,” he said.

“The findings on the ground will help us on the way forward. For now those infected have been put into isolation”.

According to the latest Ministry of Health Child Care report, 78 new cases were recorded in Beitbridge district between August 21 and August 27.

In the week under review, the area had recorded 1863 cases, 31 local deaths and 20 109 people had received the first covid19 vaccinations dose.

A further 11 504 had had the second dose.

