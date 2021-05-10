JUST IN: Five-year-old boy dies in accident

Midlands Bureau Chief

A five -year- old boy died after he was hit by a motor vehicle while attempting to cross a busy road in Gweru’s Mambo suburb and another boy is in hospital after being injured in the same accident.

An eight-year-old boy who was in the company of the now deceased escaped with some injuries and is admitted to Gweru Provincial Hospital.

His condition is said to be stable.

Midlands province police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred over the weekend.

“It is confirmed that a five- year -old boy was pronounced dead on arrival at Gweru General Hospital whilst the other one aged eight years is receiving treatment after they were hit by a vehicle while crossing Hamutyinei road, Mambo, Gweru. The accident occurred on Saturday at about 8am,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Comfort Muringaniza (40) of Southview, Gweru was allegedly driving along Hamutyinei road with two passengers on board when the accident occurred.

He said Muringaniza allegedly hit two male juveniles who were crossing the road.

“Both children were rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital where Casper Mlungisi Moyo was pronounced dead on arrival and the other one is admitted in a stable condition,” he said.

Insp Mahoko urged drivers to keep a proper look out on the roads and its environment.

“It is sad that a minor lost his life. Drivers are reminded to always bear in mind that it is their duty to guard against accidents of any nature and promote safety on the roads. Police are appealing to members of the public to exercise maximum caution and adhere to road traffic regulations when driving along the country’s roads,” he said.