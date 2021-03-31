JUST IN: Football resumption is for local competitions only: SRC

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has reiterated that the greenlight for football resumption is reserved for local competitions only.

The SRC has given football the greenlight to resume, albeit in a gradual approach with only the PSL and women’s leagues set to start activities before it is unlocked on a full scale.

In correspondence sent to Zifa, dated March 27, the SRC said: “Please note that the approval is a gradual resumption of training and local competitions only and you are required to make separate individual applications for regional, continental and international tournaments to the Minister through the SRC.

“All competitions (local, regional, continental or international) must be separately applied for 30 days before the event and approved by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation through the SRC. Regional, continental and international tours shall further be authorised by the Minister of Health and Child Care,” read the memo.

The PSL has proposed competitions to kick-off on the weekend of May 15-16, according to a roadmap sent to clubs. – @innocentskizoe

