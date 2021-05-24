JUST IN: Former Iyasa member, Mlauzi to launch debut single tomorrow

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

During his days at Iyasa, Roben Mlauzi was described as an unconventional dancer, one who would break all the rules, but yet leave the audience in awe of his top-drawer performances.

Now, he is back on stage with a whole different style after leaving Iyasa in 2015.

Fondly known as Mamozi in music circles, the Czech Republic-based artiste who is a singer, songwriter, dancer, percussionist and comedian, is ready to release his debut music single, Wongo, tomorrow.

His musical project is a long-kept project that he harboured since his days at Iyasa. The song, which will be his first release as a solo artiste, is taken off his forthcoming album to be released later this year.

Quizzed why it had taken him this long to release the song, Mamozi said he had not found the rightful time as dance and theatre had been keeping him busy.

The artist whose artistic talent was honed in Bulawayo under the tutelage of Iyasa founder, Nkululeko Dube, was full of excitement and expectation as he detailed his journey in experimenting with music.

“Wongo is a song that narrates the movements of my parents, who travelled to different countries in search for a better life. I’ll be releasing the song on Africa Day as a tribute to all Africans.

“I want people to reflect on what it means to be African. Our roots are as important as our future so I’m inviting everyone to go online as I launch this solo music career. Once released, the track will be available on all online music stores,” said Mamozi from his base in the Czech Republic.