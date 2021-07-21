JUST IN: Former Matabeleland South Agricultural Show Society president succumbs to Covid-19

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

FORMER Matabeleland South Agricultural Show Society president, Mr George Chipengo has died from Covid-19.

He was 66.

Chipengo who is also a former councillor died yesterday at his home in Spitzkop Suburb in Ward 6, Gwanda.

Stakeholders have described his death as a huge loss not only to the district but to the entire province. Chipengo successfully ran the Matabeleland South Agricultural Show Society giving farmers a platform to showcase their products.

Matabeleland South based farmer, Mr Ronnie Sibanda said it was always tough when the community lost such hardworking citizens.

“We saw a major shift in the Matabeleland South Agricultural Show during Chipengo’s term as president. The show was well organised and it provided us as farmers an opportunity to show case our products. We were able to market our products and create linkages through the agricultural show. We were able to learn a lot through interaction with other farmers and experts. This platform didn’t only benefit farmers from Gwanda but the entire province.

“As farmers in Matabeleland South we always complain about how we are marginalised but the agricultural show platform elevated us. Chipengo ran the show successfully that’s while he retained the seat of presidency for several years before he retired. The show also created a platform for various Ministries, departments and organisations to advertise their services

His son Mr Motsi Chipengo described his father as a man of the family and community.

“He always put us first as his children and our welfare was always a priority to him. After our mother passed away in the year 2 000, when I was 10-years-old my father stepped up and did all he could to be a father and mother at the same time to cover the gap my mother had left.

“He wasn’t only concerned with the welfare of his children only but that of the community as well. He worked with all age groups including the youths as well in order to empower them, my father was always giving to the needy. He was loved by many and his death is indeed a great loss not only to the family but the entire family,” he said.

Gwanda Ward 6 councillor, Ponalo Maphala said the community had learnt with shock of the untimely passing of Chipengo. He said the entire community was in mourning.

Chipengo is survived by two children and a grandchild.

[email protected]