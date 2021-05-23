JUST IN: Former NPF youth chairman for Matabeleland North becomes a target attack for being a political turncoat

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

FORMER National Patriotic Front provincial youth chairman for Matabeleland North Cde Njabulo Sibanda who recently joined Zanu-PF in Lupane says he has become a target for attack from unnamed members of his former party for being a political turncoat.

Cde Sibanda contested in the 2018 harmonised elections for the Lupane East Constituency which was won by Zanu-PF.

NPF and MDC Alliance merged to contest the 2018 elections.

Cde Sibanda said his decision to join the ruling party was independent, only driven by the fact that Zanu-PF has clear-cut developmental policies compared to opposition parties.

“My decision has not been compelled by selfish motives, positions, or money but I saw it fit to join many comrades who are in the fight for a better Zimbabwe. Zanu-PF has sought to better the lives of all Zimbabweans since its formation to date and it is an open secret that the party has been the party of choice in the rural areas where I come from.

“There are some people especially in MDC Alliance who feel I betrayed them and I am a political turncoat because they thought I would join them since they had invited me. My political participation has been influenced by the plight of the masses which is the reason why I have been at the forefront of community projects,” said Cde Sibanda.

He said his attacker were faceless characters on social media.

Cde Sibanda said he decided to join Zanu-PF because he was compelled by development and unity towards community empowerment and has been working with Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo on development projects in Lupane.

Some of the projects include building Daluka and Gandangula bridges as well as reconnecting electricity to Gandangula Primary School.

Cde Sibanda said he had informed Zanu-PF leadership in Lupane about the threats and was assured of safety.

He said political rivals should know that in politics people do not make permanent friends or enemies but should be united by development.

He said it is time for Zimbabweans to rally behind a party that works in the grassroots and is working hard towards Vision 2030.

Chairperson for Zanu-PF Lupane District Coordinating Committee Cde Permanent Sibanda said people who attack other citizens for making political decision to join the ruling party should be exposed.

Zanu-PF is on a membership mobilisation drive targeting to get five million votes for President Mnangagwa by 2023.

