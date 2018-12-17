JUST IN: Former VP Mphoko’s son freed on bail

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

FORMER Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko’s son, Siqokoqela, has been freed from remand prison after successfully challenging the revocation of his bail by a Bulawayo magistrate at the High Court.

Siqokoqela (40), who is facing 170 counts of fraud and theft, had his bail revoked by Ms Gladmore Mushove about two weeks ago for violating bail conditions by harassing State witnesses.

He had been locked up at Bulawayo Prisons for 10 days.

More details to follow…