JUST IN: Former Zig-Zag drummer Kasirayi dies

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Former chigiyo outfit Zig-Zag drummer, Noel Pirikisi Kasirayi has died.

Kasirayi who died four days ago was reportedly murdered in South Africa where he was residing.

Another former member of the band, Julius Ziva yesterday confirmed the death.

“We’ve lost one of ours, Kasirayi. I hear he was murdered in South Africa. We’re still in a state of shock as he was one of the band members that we relied on. Whenever he was available, he was ready to assist,” said Ziva.

He said Kasirai who was based in Kwekwe left for South Africa soon after the release of their last offing, harder than a rock in 2013.

Following the death of founding members of the band, Kasirai together with Scott Mhlanga, Isaac Phiri, Sundu Kosolo, Steven Lunga and Madison Phiri formed a formidable combination that ensured the chigiyo genre did not die a natural death.

Ziva said arrangements are underway for the repatriation of Kasirai’s body from the neighbouring country. Burial arrangements are set to be announced in due course with mourners gathered at house number K49 in Amaveni, Kwekwe.