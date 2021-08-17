JUST IN: Four arrested for robbing man at knife-point

Thandeka Moyo- Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested four people including a minor for robbing a man of his Itel cellphone at knife-point on Monday afternoon.

The complainant made a report immediately after he was robbed and police managed to catch Lucky Dube (23) of Njube, Brendon Marshal Mpofu (21) of Pumula South, Madibeng Sibanda (18) of Filabusi, and a 17-year-old juvenile who cannot be named due to ethical reasons, near the scene.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident saying the four are facing robbery charges.

He said the value of the stolen phone and satchel is us$110 and that all items including the knife used to commit the robbery were recovered.

“On August 16, 2021 at around 4PM, the complainant was walking along a foot path near Rio turn, Bulawayo when he was intercepted by four accused persons who asked for the directions to Sizinda as well as Cowdray Park and the complainant directed them. The accused persons later on demanded money and cellphone from the complainant who refused,” said Insp Ncube.

“The complainant started running away and the four accused persons pursued him and managed to catch up with him. The accused person produced a knife and threatened to stab the complainant if he did not surrender his belongings.”

He said the four searched the complainant, took his red satchel containing books, a black a 36 Itel cellphone and they fled towards d square.

“On the same date at around 5pm, complainant made a report at ZRP Matshobana base who attended the scene and managed to arrest the accused persons. All the property stolen and knife which was used to threaten the complainant were recovered. The total value stolen is usd$110-00 and all was recovered,” he said.

