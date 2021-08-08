JUST IN: Four on the run for murder

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

FOUR men are on the run after they beat up a man to death following a misunderstanding.

Police said the suspects Philani Muntanga, Shelton Muntanga, Silent Muntanga and Fortunate Muntanga who were armed with axes and logs attacked the man while at Royal Mine in Filabusi on July 30.

The man later died while at his homestead on August 5.

“The victim (22) died at his homestead on 5 August after he was assaulted with logs and an axe by the suspects on 30 July who accused him of harbouring intentions of assaulting Philani Muntanga. Investigations are in progress. The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of suspects Philani Muntanga, Shelton Muntanga, Silent Muntanga and Fortunate Muntanga,” said the police.

[email protected]