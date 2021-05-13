JUST IN: Free use of Barbourfields, Mandava for football return

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) has been offered free use of Mandava Stafium in Zvishavane for the Chibuku Super Cup Group D matches when football action resumes next week.

The PSL said they have successfully negotiated for the free use of Mandava, which will be home to defending league champions FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle United and Premiership returnees Whawha in the mini-league tournament.

Charges for Mandava Stadium hire will only be levied on the PSL if there are damages to the facility during the games.

Speaking after the Delta Beverages sponsorship unveiling yesterday, Kennedy Ndebele, PSL chief executive officer, said they are seized with negotiations for free or subsidisef use of Sakubva Stadium in Mutare and the National Sports Stadium.

“We’re still engaging stadium owners for the use of the facilities and we’re confident that something will come up. We’ve engaged the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) for the National Sports Stadium and Sakubva Stadium owners.

“We’ve been offered free use of Mandava, provided there are no damages. As for Barbourfields Stadium, Bulawayo City Council passed a resolution to offer free stadium use to the clubs for their first five matches,” said Ndebele.

In August last year, Bulawayo City Councillors passed a motion agreeing to allow Premiership sides to play their opening five home matches for free when the season starts as part of the local authority’s efforts to assist clubs since their revenue was affected by the Covid-19 enforced lockdown.

Bulawayo has four Premiership clubs, Highlanders, Chicken Inn, Bulawayo Chiefs and Bulawayo City.

The four have been pooled together for the Chibuku Super Cup and will each play three home games since the tournament is played on a home and away basis.

Ward 27 councillor Siboniso Khumalo’s motion to grant clubs free use of Barbourfields and Luveve Stadiums for their opening five games instead of two matches that the local authority’s finance committee had recommended was seconded, making it a resolution at a full council meeting held in August.

In May last year Highlanders wrote to the local authority requesting assistance in raising funds and resources amid the crisis triggered by the pandemic.

Bosso lost their NetOne sponsorship when the mobile network operator decided to end all support for sport to direct its resources towards the Covid-19 fight.

That termination created a challenge in funding the basic function and sustenance of the club, which heavily relies on gate takings, membership fees and player transfers.

In the letter to council, Highlanders’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube expressed fears that problems brought about by the loss of a sponsor might result in the collapse of the club, with players and workers dumping Bosso.

The council’s finance committee chaired by Mlandu Ncube declared Highlanders a strategic institution, whose existence had an economic multiplier effect.

It said benefits accrued to various organisations directly or indirectly from Highlanders’ existence.

“Recently, Highlanders distinguished itself as a responsible institution by embarking on a fundraising campaign to equip Ekusileni Hospital in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ekusileni was one of the health facilities earmarked as a Covid-19 isolation centre.

“In view of the foregoing, Highlanders could not be allowed to collapse under the watch of the City Fathers. The city had a collective responsibility to intervene timeously to save such a strategic institution,” reads the report.

The chamber secretary had no objections to the finance committee’s recommendation that Bosso be allowed to play their first two home games at Barbourfields Stadium for free to assist in the club’s recovery.

“Although the assistance may not have a big impact in reducing the club’s obligation on one hand and does not appear to be a big dent on council’s finances on the other.

It demonstrates council’s desire to save the club,” said chamber secretary.

