JUST IN: From Zwide Veges to fragrances, Zwide beauty is launched

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Reporter

AS an expansion of Zwide Veges, former Khulumani FM radio presenter, Emma Nxumalo has launched a fragrance line under Zwide Beauty range.

The fragrances which have four lines, three for men and one for women, were inspired by her and her husband’s clan names.

During the height of the lockdown period, Nxumalo took advantage of Covid-19 restrictions and started selling vegetables online. After that, she expanded to buying groceries for people in the diaspora.

Now, she has introduced a fragrance line that was launched at the beginning of the month.

She said the scents for men are Mkhatshwa, Zwide and Ndwandwe while the one for women has been named Mangethe.

“My husband is Nxumalo and his clan names are Mkhatshwa, Zwide and Ndwandwe. I’m a Khumalo and one of the clan names is Mangethe. Our clan names inspired these scents and their identity.

“We shall have more of these in the future as more people are coming in to buy the fragrances as they like the concept of using clan names,” said Nxumalo.

The businesswoman said she introduced the fragrance range as a way of diversifying.

“I wanted to start off with makeup, but it was going to be a long process to get the stuff ready on time hence why I opted for fragrances. In the long run, we want to build an empire with my husband and family so this is one of the ways in which we’re doing so,” said Nxumalo.

From the feedback on social media, Nxumalo said the most popular scent thus far has been Mkhatshwa.

“People are loving the Mkhatshwa scent. For the ladies, we shall have more fragrances as time goes on so that they get variety. Most people like the fragrances as they are affordable and smell exquisite,” said Nxumalo.

The former radio personality revealed that the fragrances are being manufactured in South Africa.

“We’re getting the fragrances from South Africa where they’re being manufactured. We then package them for distribution in Zimbabwe. People can buy them through visiting our social media handles,” said Nxumalo.