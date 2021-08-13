JUST IN: Frost destroys irrigation crops

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

SMALL holder irrigation farmers are counting their losses after they lost some of their produce which was affected by frost due to extreme cold experienced this winter.

Small irrigation schemes have become a source of livelihood for many people in the rural areas. During the winter farmers usually incur losses due to frost attack.

Mrs Cecilia Sebata, a member of Pelele Irrigation Scheme in Ntalale area Ward 11, Gwanda, said a quarter of their produce was destroyed by frost. She said they mainly lost tomatoes and cabbages.

“We were greatly affected by the cold weather as it cost us our crops. Our irrigation is 5,7 hectares and it has 81 farmers. We had planted tomatoes, vegetables, cabbages and wheat. About a quarter of what we had planted was destroyed by the cold. All the tomatoes were completely destroyed while some of the cabbages were affected. The wheat and vegetables are in a better state.

“This is a huge loss to us because we were hoping to harvest our produce and sell it in order get income. We are in business and such incidences are a major blow for us. This garden is a source of livelihood of us. We have now removed the tomatoes and we have replanted them,” she said.

Mr John Sibanda, a member of Phaswana Garden in Ward 17, Gwanda said half of their crops were affected by frost. He said they lost tomatoes, cabbages and maize crop. Mr Sibanda said chomolia vegetables were in a better state.

“We had planted maize, tomatoes, cabbages and chomolia. Our maize was almost ready for harvesting and we were set to remove it in a few weeks time. Due to the cold spell all the maize crop dried up, we also lost tomatoes and cabbages. We were really optimistic for a good harvest but we lost half of our crops.

“We have removed all those crops that were affected by frost and we have replanted. The cold was too much this time around and the crops failed to withstand it,” he said.

Ms Lungile Nleya of Bambanani Irrigation Scheme in Ward 11 in Mangwe said three quarters of their produce was affected by frost. She said they had mostly planted tomatoes as they bring in cash fast.

Matabeleland South Acting Provincial Agricultural Officer, Mr Mkhunjulelwa Ndlovu said a number of farmers across the province lost their crops to frost attack. He said tomatoes were the most affected.

Mr Ndlovu said they carrying out a survey to assess the level of damage.

“The cold was a bit extreme this year and a lot of farmers across the province lost their crops. Tomatoes were the worst affected followed by cabbages and maize. Wheat is in a better state. We are in the process of assessing the situation in various districts in order to ascertain the extent of damage,” he said.

Small holder irrigation farmers have also pointed out that they were facing challenges in selling their produce as they are failing to access markets due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

The farmers are also facing challenges in transporting their produce to markets in the Gwanda CBD and Bulawayo.

They used to rely on buses and kombis to get their produce to customers in the Gwanda CBD and Bulawayo but with intercity travelling banned they do not have means to move their produce. Some of the farmers also supply local schools and with schools remaining closed because of Covid-19 they are facing challenges.

