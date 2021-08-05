JUST IN: Fuel price goes up

Oliver Kazunga

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has with effect from today increased prices for diesel 50 and petrol blend (E20) by margins between two and four percent in both local and foreign currency.

The review follows adjustments made in June when Zera cited a general rise in fuel prices on the international market early this year.

According to a statement from the regulatory body, the new prices of diesel are now ZWL$114,29 per litre or US1,33 while petrol is now pegged at ZWL$117,07 per litre or US$1,37 per litre.

In June, the pump price of diesel was pegged at ZWL$110,54 per litre or US$1,30 while petrol was pegged at ZWL$112,55 per litre or US$1,33.

“Fuel operators may, however, sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages.

“Stakeholders are advised that the petroleum price releases by Zera can be verified on the official Zera website, Facebook or Twitter handle,” it said.

Since January this year, there have been increases in the Free on Board (FOB) prices for petrol and diesel and this has a knock-on effect on the pump price of fuel.

—@okazunga