Uncategorised

JUST IN: Fuel supplies to normalise: Government

02 Jan, 2019 - 17:01 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Fuel supplies to normalise: Government Dr Jorum Gumbo

The Chronicle

Andile TshumaChronicle Reporter
Government has assured the public that fuel supplies will soon normalise as queues significantly shortened or were totally absent at service stations across the country in recent days.

Most service stations around Bulawayo today had fuel and relatively short queues compared to recent weeks.

Energy and Power Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo in a telephone interview yesterday said the root cause of the queues was a sudden doubling in demand that the Government has since adjusted to…

More to follow. . . 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting