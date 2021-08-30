JUST IN: Fundy drops Sohlabelela visuals

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based Bulawayo-born versatile musician, Fundani Ndebele aka Fundy has released visuals for the track Sohlabelela.

The artiste who started off in the gospel genre continues to challenge himself in growing his career after he recently tried out other genres with his latest two singles Sohlabelela which is a fusion of Amapiano and traditional gospel while the other, Father of the Fatherless, is laced with reggae and gospel.

Speaking from his base in South Africa, Fundy said: “I’ve released the video for Sohlabelela because it’s a favourite of many. It was shot in Johannesburg around Soweto and Roodepoort and I worked with one of the best directors from Botswana, Jack Bohloko who has worked with some prominent figures like Vee Mampeezy, Culture Spears, Charma gal, Makhadzi and Master KG.

“The video is coming soon on different TV channels like Trace gospel, Trace Africa, One gospel, Dumisa Tv, Mzansi magic music and ZBCtv,” said Fundy.

The 27-year-old artiste who grew up under the care of a religious family started his music career in 2013 with a Bulawayo gospel group called The Wipers of Gospel. He went solo in 2014 and recorded his first gospel single titled Ngizohamba Nawe. This served as his introductory track, especially in Bulawayo and Matabeleland provinces.

In 2017, Fundy released his debut album titled Backwards Never where he featured Buhle Nhlangulela, a South African gospel songstress well known for her hit song IAgenda Yezulu. In 2019 he released the single, Why Udlala Ngathi Satan. – @mthabisi_mthire