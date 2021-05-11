JUST IN: Fusire for NBA Africa Academy

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE basketball player Liberty Fusire is this year set to be part of the NBA Africa Academy, Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ) has revealed.

“Congratulations to one of our Under-15 boys Liberty Fusire. He has been selected to participate in the NBA Africa Academy this year. He will be traveling to Senegal to participate in the academy, well done,” wrote Buz.

The NBA Academy Africa is an elite basketball training center in Senegal for the top male and female prospects from throughout Africa and the first of its kind on the continent.

The academy is a partnership between the NBA and SEED Project (Sports for Education and Economic Development), a non-profit organization based in Thies, Senegal, that uses basketball as a platform to engage youth in academic, athletic and leadership programmes.

Meanwhile, The FIBA Foundation is currently running the 5th FIBA Photo Contest. This year’s theme is ‘Urban Culture and Basketball’. Basketball is part of urban culture and lifestyle. It is expressed through its public playgrounds. Its players take pride in their style.

Participants are being asked to send images that show the rich and diverse culture of basketball in cities around the world. The deadline is this Saturday.

[email protected]