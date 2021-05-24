JUST IN: Gambler killed over money

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A GWANDA miner has appeared in court for beating up a workmate to death following a dispute over money while gambling.

The accused person’s two accomplices are still at large.

Marshal Sibanda (26) who works at Vulture Mine in Collen Bawn area was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Caroline Matanga facing a murder charge. He was remanded in custody to June 9.

Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said Sibanda and his two accomplices assaulted Precious Siziba (23) from Filabusi on May 9 at around 4PM and he died the following day at around 6AM while admitted to Gwanda Provincial Hospital.

“On 9 May at around 4PM the now deceased and the accused were gambling at Eagle Vulture Mine in Collen Bawn area together with two others who have been identified as Johnson Moyo and Shepherd Moyo. The accused person and his accomplices had a misunderstanding with the now deceased over payment of the money,” she said.

“The trio started assaulting Siziba who then fled from the scene for a distance of about 10 metres. One of them threw a brick at Siziba and it hit him on the head and he fell to the ground. They caught up with Siziba and sprayed pepper spray in his eyes and hit him on the head using unknown weapons until he lost consciousness.”

Miss Mutukwa said the accused person and his accomplices fled from the scene and left Siziba lying unconscious on the ground. She said Siziba was assisted by a passerby who rushed him to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he was admitted but died the following morning. The the matter was reported to the police who conducted investigations leading to the arrest of the accused person.

His accomplices are still at large.

