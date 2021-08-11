JUST IN: Game ranger arrested for shooting man on the ankle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A 50-YEAR-OLD Mangwe game ranger has been arrested after he shot a man on the ankle for demanding money that he owed him.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred on August 8 at around 9AM in Marula area.

She said the accused Mr Dumisani Ncube found Innocent Ncube seated outside his kitchen hut with a shotgun by his side and demanded back R300 which he owed him.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of attempted murder which occurred in Marula area. Dumisani went to the accused’s place of residence to demand a debt of R300 which the accused person owed to him. Upon arrival he found Innocent who is employed as a game ranger drinking tea outside the kitchen hut with his firearm a Baikal shot gun beside him.

“Dumisani asked for his debt and Innocent denied owing the complainant anything and further accused the complainant of disrespecting him. A misunderstanding arose between the two and Innocent then took the shot gun, cocked it and fired one shot on the left ankle of complainant. The complainant’s employer alerted the police who attended the scene,” she said.

Inspector Mangena said Dumisani was ferried to Empandeni Clinic where he was referred to Plumtree District Hospital while Innocent was arrested. She urged members of the public to desist from engaging in violence when faced with disputes.

