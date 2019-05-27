JUST IN: GIRL (10) nails killer mom

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

THE trial of a Bulawayo woman who allegedly stabbed her husband with a kitchen knife for arriving home in the wee hours, kicked off with her 10 year-old daughter nailing her mother by exposing her lies.

Nomzamo Luhle Dube (31) of Pumula South allegedly fatally stabbed her husband Mr Martin Luther Jabulani Ncube (30) in March last year.

Dube appeared before Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Maxwell Takuva facing a murder charge.

The accused person’s daughter, Thubelihle Shantel Dube (10), in her testimony, gave a detailed account of how her mother incessantly attacked her step father before heartlessly stabbing him with a kitchen knife as he persistently pleaded for mercy.

“My step dad arrived home shortly after 1AM and knocked on the door while we were watching television with my mother. My mother refused to open and he persistently pleaded with her to open, but she remained adamant,” said Thubelihle in her testimony.

She told the court that her mother later instructed her to open the door and when the deceased walked in an altercation ensued between the two.

More to follow. . .