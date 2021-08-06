JUST IN: Girl (16) arrested for infanticide

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A 16-YEAR-OLD Matobo girl has been arrested for infanticide after killing her new born baby.

The girl gave birth, killed the baby and hid the body in a mountain.

Police confirmed that the incident occurred on August 4.

“Police in Matobo arrested a 16-year-old juvenile for infanticide after she gave birth and killed the child, which she then wrapped in a cloth before hiding the body in a mountain in Lahlamkonto Village, Gulathi area. Investigations are in progress,” said the police.

In another incident a 58-year-old Gwanda man was found hanging from a tree in a suspected suicide case.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena, said Rodger Moyo of Maphane 2 Village left home on August 1 and was later found dead on August 2 by his niece, who stayed with him.

She said the cause of suicide remains unknown.

“Rodger Moyo left home on 1 August at around 10am going to Maphane 2 Shopping Centre. He spent most of the day drinking beer at the shopping centre alone and at around 4pm he was seen leaving the shopping centre by another villager, but he didn’t arrive home.

“He was later found hanging from a tree by his niece on 4 August at around 12pm, about two kilometres from his homestead. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene,” she said. – @DubeMatutu