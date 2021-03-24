JUST IN: Gokwe police detective stabbed to death

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A DETECTIVE based at Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Gokwe, died on the spot when unknown assailants attacked him and a colleague while they were on their way home from work.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the assailants who stabbed Lloyd Muchaiona who later died from excessive bleeding.

Muchaiona’s friend, Fanuel Chirori, is battling for life after he was stabbed on the shoulder and thigh.

National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“On 19 March 2021, in Gokwe a police officer who was in the company of a friend and was on his way home from work, was stabbed with a knife on the thigh for unspecified reason and he died on the spot,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

“His friend was also stabbed on the left shoulder and right thigh before being hurried to hospital by well-wishers,” he said.

Police are still looking for the attackers.

“The two suspects involved in the stabbings are still at large. Anyone with information on the case can contact any nearest police station or National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or 0712800107,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

Meanwhile, in another incident police in Kwekwe shot dead a suspect linked to assault and robbery cases after he resisted arrested and attacked police officers with a homemade knife.

“On March 15, in Amaveni, Kwekwe, a 20-year-old man was shot by a police officer on duty. The police officer intended to arrest him in connection with cases of assault and robbery,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

He said the suspect, whose name was not given, resisted arrest and attacked three police officers with a home-made knife after initially hiding in his bedroom.

He was shot once on the chest and he succumbed to the injuries.

Asst Comm Nyathi warned members of the public against resisting arrest.