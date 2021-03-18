JUST IN: Gokwe South RDC CEO dies

Midlands Bureau Chief

Long serving chief executive for Gokwe South Rural District Council, Mr Silas Velani has died.

He was 54.

A family friend and workmate, Mr Jabulani Gute confirmed the death of Mr Velani in the early hours yesterday.

He said Mr Velani who worked for the RDC for about 20 years suffered a stroke in December last year and another late last month.

“He was on leave and everyone thought he would make it. His health deteriorated lately and he then passed away in the early hours of yesterday. I was called around 1am and when I arrived, we took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead,” he said.

Mr Gute who is Gokwe South RDC finance director said mourners were gathered at Mr Velani’s Green Valley house in Gokwe town.

He said burial arrangements were under way.

“We are not yet sure about the burial date but he will be buried in his rural home here in Gokwe about 20 km outside Gokwe town,” he said.

Mr Velani is survived by a wife and four children.